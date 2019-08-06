8/6/19: Partly Sunny, Warm & Muggy with PM Showers & T-Storms

Today will feature a mix of sun & clouds with added warmth & humidity. We’ll notice more muggy air today through Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in this afternoon and through tonight with heavy downpours possible.

Wednesday will start drier before showers and thunderstorms make for a wet afternoon & evening. We’ll have to stay weather aware for potentially strong storms & soaking downpours will be likely for the evening & past sunset.

We’ll notice a drop in humidity starting Friday and we’ll take on some sunny, dry & beautiful days ahead. Look at the cool down with a few days in the 70s and nights back in the 50s.