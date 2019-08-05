8/5/19: Beautiful Monday…Turning Stormy by the Midweek

Today will be a beautiful Monday with sunshine, dry skies & comfortable warmth! Take advantage of today before showers & t-storms return as early as tomorrow…

Tuesday will start mostly dry but we can’t rule out a quick shower or thunderstorm in the morning? Scattered showers & t-storms are more likely by 3-4PM and through the evening. We’ll still be stormy through Wednesday & Thursday with an increased threat for strong storms on Wednesday?

Friday looks to be fantastic with sunshine & low 80s. We’ll be even COOLER going into the weekend!