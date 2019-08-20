8/20/19: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Tuesday! Storms Return Wednesday…

Today will be a beautiful, sun-filled and warm day in the mid 80s. Thanks to a cold front sinking south this morning-we’ll notice a drop in humidity today!

Take advantage of the dry time today & tonight before showers & thunderstorms can start popping up overnight…

Wednesday will a day we watch closely with heavy rain & strong thunderstorms likely by the late morning & through the late afternoon. We’ve been upgraded to a slight risk for the entire viewing area with the concern for damaging winds, torrential downpours & it’ll be a day we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

Once we get through a stormy Wednesday, we can see a few leftover showers Thursday but look at this weekend! We’re looking comfy, less humid, sunny & dry by Friday through early next week.