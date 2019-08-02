8/2/19: Mostly Sunny, Beautiful Day with Low Humidity

Today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, August warmth in the mid-80s and it’s another day with less humid air before humidity increases tonight-Saturday.

The weekend is largely dry but keep an umbrella handy Saturday with a couple chances for passing showers. It’ll likely be a light shower or two mainly south & southeast of Albany but you’ll still see plenty of sunshine between the chance shower. Sunday will be bright & dry with decreasing humidity.

Next week will start on a sun-filled and dry note before increasing threats for showers & thunderstorms as early as Tuesday…