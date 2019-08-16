8/16/19: Partly Sunny, Humid Day…PM Showers, T-Storms (Heavy?)

You can plan on seeing some sunshine later today despite a mostly cloudy start but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy today & for the next few days…

We’ll see scattered showers & t-storms later today & tonight with some soaking downpours & the potential for strong, damaging winds (especially west).

Today’s not a wash-out but keep an eye to the sky for those downpours & thunderstorms.

Spotty showers & thunderstorms are still with us this weekend with quite a warm up starting Sunday.

Stay updated with storms Saturday afternoon & evening as any of those storms can produce downpours & a strong, damaging wind gust.

Don’t take this 7 Day at face value-you have to hear that there are no wash-outs expected but yes there’s a shower/t-storm threat each day going into the midweek. We’ll need to keep those umbrellas handy but you’ll also some sunshine in between those showers & thunderstorms. You’ll notice some “classic” August heat coming back Sunday-Tuesday