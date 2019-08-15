8/15/19: Mostly Sunny, Nice & Warm! Isolated PM Shower?

Grab your sunglasses and get ready for a bright & beautiful day! We’re going to find a lot of sunshine while warming to the mid 80s with an isolated shower possible after 2-3 PM (especially SW of Albany?) Most of us will stay dry until scattered showers & t-storms move in by sunset & thereafter…

Scattered showers & t-storms are likely tonight & through the overnight with some downpours likely. We could still see some showers & thunderstorms early Friday morning before plenty of dry time with sun & clouds. There can still be a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon or evening with an unsettled pattern through the 7 Day.

I know the 7 Day Forecast looks ominous with that rain & thunderstorm threat through next week BUT there are no wash-outs in sight. With added heat & humidity starting Sunday-there’s going to be a chance for some showers or thunderstorms each day but don’t cancel your plans-just keep an umbrella handy and stay updated…