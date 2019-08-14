8/14/19: Early Clouds-Becoming Partly Sunny & Less Humid!

Today will show improvement after some early clouds, some spot showers & a slight uptick in humidity.

As we lose any early showers by mid-morning, we’ll continue to lose the clouds and increase the afternoon sunshine with a nice drop in humidity!

Tonight will be a nice night to open the windows and Thursday will be another sun-filled day. Could we see a stray shower south of Albany for the late afternoon? Sure but I think the better chance for showers will be by sunset & through the overnight. We’ll likely add in a thunderstorm or two with an unsettled Friday.

Some adjustments with the weekend forecast features a chance shower or two both Saturday & Sunday. Sunday afternoon/evening could feature a thunderstorm but it’s not looking like a wash-out by any means. Keep your outdoor plans but keep an eye to the sky and stay tuned for more updates. We could see a shower or thunderstorm to start the next work week before some dry time by the mid week…