8/14/19: Early Clouds-Becoming Partly Sunny & Less Humid!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will show improvement after some early clouds, some spot showers & a slight uptick in humidity.

As we lose any early showers by mid-morning, we’ll continue to lose the clouds and increase the afternoon sunshine with a nice drop in humidity!

Tonight will be a nice night to open the windows and Thursday will be another sun-filled day. Could we see a stray shower south of Albany for the late afternoon? Sure but I think the better chance for showers will be by sunset & through the overnight. We’ll likely add in a thunderstorm or two with an unsettled Friday.

Some adjustments with the weekend forecast features a chance shower or two both Saturday & Sunday. Sunday afternoon/evening could feature a thunderstorm but it’s not looking like a wash-out by any means. Keep your outdoor plans but keep an eye to the sky and stay tuned for more updates. We could see a shower or thunderstorm to start the next work week before some dry time by the mid week…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play