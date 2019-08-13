8/13/19: Scattered Showers & T-Storms Today…Heavy PM Downpours?

We’ve had some bright & beautiful days the past few but today’s a day to grab the umbrellas and get ready for some scattered showers & t-storms. We’ll find some dry time in between the showers but we’ll otherwise be cloudy with muggy air and temperatures in the 70s.

The better chance for downpours will be this afternoon/evening with a threat for showers & t-storms as late as Midnight-2AM. We’ll be drier for the morning commute Wednesday but I think it’ll still be overcast until we see sunshine increase by the late morning-early afternoon. Wednesday afternoon will be sun-filled & dry with a drop in humidity. Thursday looks to bring a slight increase in humidity with an outside threat for a shower in the evening?

Friday will bring a couple showers and thunderstorm before drying for the start of the weekend. Could we see a thunderstorm Sunday? Sure but let’s keep an eye on that low-end threat because I think we’ll find a really nice weekend…

