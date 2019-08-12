8/12/19: Bright & Beautiful Monday…Chance Evening Shower?

Coming off a beautiful weekend, it’s nice to ease into the work week with lots of sun & comfortable temperatures. After a cool start, we’re warming to the lower 80s. We could see a chance shower as early as 5-7 PM but most of us will stay dry until scattered showers & thunderstorms move in overnight-Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a rainy one with rounds of showers & t-storms. Clouds are also plentiful tomorrow before more sunshine returns Wednesday & through the rest of the week! We can’t rule out a chance shower Thursday with another shower or two Friday but look at the “cooler” air right through the upcoming weekend!