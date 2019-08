After some stormy & humid days this week-today will be gorgeous! Sunshine, low humidity, mid 80s & dry skies= Capital Region perfection!

Tonight will be a cool & comfy night with great sleeping weather!

Sunshine will be plentiful tomorrow and through the weekend but we do have to include a chance shower or two Saturday & Sunday. Saturday afternoon’s quick shower is especially south but both days will be far cries from a wash-out.