7/8/19: Enjoy a Stretch of Sunny & Dry Days Ahead!

Today will be a stunner! The sunny & dry Sunday with low humidity was just a teaser yesterday as we’ll keep it comfy today & tomorrow.

We’ll be warming into the mid 80s Tuesday but we should still expect relatively low humidity before heat & humidity build back in for Wednesday!

We’ll keep it dry through Thursday morning but it looks like some thunderstorms and showers can be expected by the mid to late afternoon/evening. We can still expect showers Friday morning before drying for the afternoon with lots of sun & dry time this weekend.

