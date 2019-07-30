7/30/19: Heat Advisory 11AM-8PM & More PM T-Storms (Heavy?)

We’re warming to another day in the lower 90s with an expected high of 92°. It could FEEL more like 95°-100° with the added humidity deeming a heat advisory for the Capital Region to be in effect from 11AM-PM today. Stay hydrated, stay cool & limit your time outdoors.

It’s been a rough couple days with strong storms Sunday & Monday nights-especially in Schenectady & Saratoga counties. We’ll unfortunately have to expect more scattered showers & thunderstorms after 1-2PM with heavy downpours possible and a low-end threat for those strong storms to turn severe again. Our main threat will be damaging wind gusts for the storms late in the afternoon & evening again.

Keep the umbrellas handy Wednesday with an eye to the sky as more showers (downpours, and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. We’ll say it’s cooler but it won’t be less humid until Thursday. There’s a chance for some strong storms Albany-SE Thursday afternoon/evening as well.

After a tough couple of days-we’ll be drier Thursday and less humid with comfy days in the 80s. We’ll keep it sun-filled through early next week!