7/29/19: Hot & Humid Monday…PM Showers, T-Storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a stormy and messy end to Sunday-we’re drier for this Monday morning but if you have plans to tackle more storm clean-up today, get the water ready as it’s going to be quite warm & humid! We’re heating up to near 90° but it can FEEL as hot as 95°.

Today will be a sun-filled day with widely scattered showers & t-storms holding off until this evening. Isolated showers & thunderstorms can work in by 4-5PM with scattered showers & storms possible through late tonight. I don’t think we’ll have strong to severe storms but we can easily have soaking downpours. The humidity can easily allow those showers to open up & ponding/visibility headaches can’t be ruled out…

Tuesday will bring another hot & humid day near 91°. Added humidity can again bring heat indices close to 95°. Sunshine will be plentiful but isolated thunderstorms can move in by the afternoon/evening. Any of those storms tomorrow could push on strong to severe especially N & NW of Albany. It’s a low-end threat with a marginal risk-damaging winds being our biggest threat.

Wednesday will bring more showers & t-storms with downpours likely a times before we find a pattern of sunny & dry days starting Thursday through the weekend. We’re looking to start August with more mid 80s and sunshine!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play