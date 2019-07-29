7/29/19: Hot & Humid Monday…PM Showers, T-Storms

After a stormy and messy end to Sunday-we’re drier for this Monday morning but if you have plans to tackle more storm clean-up today, get the water ready as it’s going to be quite warm & humid! We’re heating up to near 90° but it can FEEL as hot as 95°.

Today will be a sun-filled day with widely scattered showers & t-storms holding off until this evening. Isolated showers & thunderstorms can work in by 4-5PM with scattered showers & storms possible through late tonight. I don’t think we’ll have strong to severe storms but we can easily have soaking downpours. The humidity can easily allow those showers to open up & ponding/visibility headaches can’t be ruled out…

Tuesday will bring another hot & humid day near 91°. Added humidity can again bring heat indices close to 95°. Sunshine will be plentiful but isolated thunderstorms can move in by the afternoon/evening. Any of those storms tomorrow could push on strong to severe especially N & NW of Albany. It’s a low-end threat with a marginal risk-damaging winds being our biggest threat.

Wednesday will bring more showers & t-storms with downpours likely a times before we find a pattern of sunny & dry days starting Thursday through the weekend. We’re looking to start August with more mid 80s and sunshine!