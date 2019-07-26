7/26/19: Warmer, Slightly Humid & Sunny Friday

Today will be a sun-filled, dry day with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 80s. You’ll notice it’s slightly more humid this afternoon with more humidity building in for the weekend as well.

This weekend is not a wet one-in fact we’ll always find lots of sunshine, warmth & increased humidity but we have to account for some shower threats…

Saturday will be the drier day with only a chance isolated shower/t-storm. Most won’t see a rain threat until Sunday afternoon/evening and even then-it’s only a spotty shower, t-storm. We’ll likely stay dry for most of Monday with only a chance thunderstorm threat. Tuesday & Wednesday are looking like the days to bring better chances for a shower, t-storm in your 7 Day.