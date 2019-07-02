7/2/19: Mostly Cloudy, Some Sun Today…Couple Showers, Chance T-Storm

Today will be noticeably more cloudy & more humid with a warm day of 83°. We can see moments of drizzle along with a couple showers (especially in the late afternoon-evening). A chance thunderstorm or two can also pop-up especially S & SE of Albany…

We’ll be drying late tonight and through tomorrow but get ready for some heat!

Wednesday will bring lots of sun with a high in the upper 80s. The Fourth will be quite bright and dry with the exception of a spot thunderstorm or two. It’ll be quite a hot day at 90°!

There’s plenty of heat & humidity Friday through the weekend. We’ll have a couple more showers Friday through Sunday with a possible thunderstorm or two. It’ll be a tad unsettled for the weekend but it’s still not a wash-out. “Cooler” yet seasonable temperatures look to make a return Sunday through Monday..

