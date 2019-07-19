7/19/19: Stay Cool! Today Begins Three Days in the 90s, Dangerous Heat Indices 100°+

First things first….The focus of the forecast today, tomorrow and Sunday will be the oppressive heat & humidity. Dangerous heat indices can be as high as 100°-108°.

Saturday will be the hottest & most dangerous with an excessive heat warning from Noon until 8PM. Keep yourselves, the kids, pets & elderly family members safe from this heat!

Today will be bright & dry before a couple evening thunderstorms can’t be ruled out?

Saturday will also be another bright & dry day before a late night storm or two? Shower or thunderstorm can be expected anytime Sunday but it’s a far cry from a wash-out. We’ll keep a few showers early Monday but we’ll be noticeably cooler early next week. Tuesday & Wednesday will be especially refreshing in the lower 80s with drops in the humidity.