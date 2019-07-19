7/19/19: Stay Cool! Today Begins Three Days in the 90s, Dangerous Heat Indices 100°+

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

First things first….The focus of the forecast today, tomorrow and Sunday will be the oppressive heat & humidity. Dangerous heat indices can be as high as 100°-108°.

Saturday will be the hottest & most dangerous with an excessive heat warning from Noon until 8PM. Keep yourselves, the kids, pets & elderly family members safe from this heat!

Today will be bright & dry before a couple evening thunderstorms can’t be ruled out?

Saturday will also be another bright & dry day before a late night storm or two? Shower or thunderstorm can be expected anytime Sunday but it’s a far cry from a wash-out. We’ll keep a few showers early Monday but we’ll be noticeably cooler early next week. Tuesday & Wednesday will be especially refreshing in the lower 80s with drops in the humidity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play