7/18/19: Patchy Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Muggy & Chance Shower

Today will be warming to a high of 80° with plenty of humidity as dew points stay in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll find it’s mostly cloudy & mostly dry today but we can’t rule out a chance drizzle or chance shower.

As temperatures start climb into the 90s Friday, Saturday & Sunday with lots of humidity-it’ll be especially concerning with heat indices as high as 100°-108°. Friday & especially Saturday will be key days to stay cool and limit your time outdoors.

Once we get through a few days of oppressive heat & humidity-we’re cooling down to the lower 80s early next week with a break in the humidity especially Tuesday & Wednesday. I had to simply describe those days as “Nice” with that sunny, dry & comfy forecast!

