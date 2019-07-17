7/17/19: Wet Day With Showers (Heavy at Times), Strong T-Storm?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be a wet day with spotty showers & t-storms anytime. Showers can be heavy at times with possible ponding or localized flooding depending on where those downpours persist. A strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, especially south of Albany. Stay weather aware and keep the umbrellas handy!

We’ll still find heavy downpours & t-storms tonight & overnight with lingering showers through Tuesday morning.

Humidity is high today through the weekend but it’s noticeably HOTTER starting Friday with a stretch of 90s expected. The heat index can reach the upper 90s so remember to stay hydrated & find cooling stations should you need them. Newest modeling suggests we’ll be able to find a break from the 90s starting Monday…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play