7/17/19: Wet Day With Showers (Heavy at Times), Strong T-Storm?

Today will be a wet day with spotty showers & t-storms anytime. Showers can be heavy at times with possible ponding or localized flooding depending on where those downpours persist. A strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, especially south of Albany. Stay weather aware and keep the umbrellas handy!

We’ll still find heavy downpours & t-storms tonight & overnight with lingering showers through Tuesday morning.

Humidity is high today through the weekend but it’s noticeably HOTTER starting Friday with a stretch of 90s expected. The heat index can reach the upper 90s so remember to stay hydrated & find cooling stations should you need them. Newest modeling suggests we’ll be able to find a break from the 90s starting Monday…