Today will be a bright & beautiful day with highs reaching the lower to mid 80s.

Expect lots of heat & humidity this week with highs already reaching the upper 80s tomorrow with 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend! We can’t rule out some spotty showers & thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon/evening with more potential for rain & t-storms with remnants of Barry moving in from the south…

The upper 80s tomorow through Thursday will warm to the lower to even mid 90s by the weekend!