7/12/19: Early Shower Before a Partly Sunny Day, Seasonable Day

After starting with a few showers or drizzle for some, we’re expecting a dry day with a mix of sun & clouds as we warm to near 83°. We’ll still be muggy but we’ll notice it’s not as humid as yesterday afternoon.

This weekend will be quite beautiful with lots of sunshine and dry time! Temperatures will be warm near 86° Saturday before a “cooler” and seasonable Sunday near 82°.

Next week looks to start dry with lots of sun and temperatures still in the 80s Monday before lots of heat builds Tuesday & through the midweek. We’ll find 90s Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday with the potential for a shower, t-storm threat Wednesday & Thursday.