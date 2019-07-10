7/10/19: Very Humid air is now moving in.

It was hot and humid today with temperatures 85-90. The humidity is steadily climbing as well, and it will be more uncomfortable tonight for sure.

Thursday-Very Warm and humid…..A Cold front to the west will spread showers and storms into Eastern NY by mid to late afternoon and all areas during the evening. There is the potential of some heavy downpours. There is also a slight risk of severe storms from Utica westward at this time.

By the way-

Things are really heating up in the tropics. Over the next 24 hours, it does appear that Tropical Storm Barry will be forming with a threat-especially for the LA Coast.

Turning drier and less humid-especially by Friday afternoon. At this point it is looking like a very good weekend., some of the long range data we are looking at today is showing the potential of some of the hottest weather so far this summer arriving on Wednesday and Thursday.