7/1/19: Bright & Beautiful Start to July!

Today will be quite a beautiful day with lots of sunshine & dry time. We’ll find some increasing clouds through the late afternoon/evening while warming to the lower 80s. Today will also bring a break from the humidity but not for long…





Tuesday will bring a chance shower or two but we’ll otherwise see sunshine with highs reaching the mid 80s. Humidity is increasing tomorrow and through the week ahead…

Midweek heat & humidity will lead into a steamy Fourth of July. We’ll be dry, hot & humid Wednesday before only a chance thunderstorm or two Thursday. We can still see an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday & Saturday but this week isn’t looking too wet. It looks like we’ll be able to wrap up the weekend with a break from the heat & humidity!