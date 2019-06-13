6/13/19: Cooler with showers today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Thursday morning! Much cooler air is in the forecast for today along with some rain showers… Today will not be a washout but the first half of the day will become quite wet. We should see a break later afternoon into early evening before more scattered showers move in for the overnight. Highs today will only manage to reach the upper 50’s and low 60’s, bundle up!

There are now two areas of low pressure, one off the east coast and the other centered over northern Ohio, both of which are converging on the northeast. Initially, we will only see moisture from the low pressure moving up the coast, that will allow the wet weather over Ohio to slow down… However, once the coastal system moves out, which should be fairly quick, a cold front will swing through bringing another round of scattered showers for us tonight.

We aren’t missing out on the rain this morning, by 7 or 8 this morning I believe most of us will be seeing showers, nothing looks to become too heavy but there could be a few heavier downpours embedded in the main area of moisture.

By this afternoon the heaviest and steadiest of the rain should be moving out, and we should see a little dry time through later afternoon and early evening.

However, a cold front to the west looks to be moving through by the evening and overnight hours which will allow for more scattered showers to remain with us through the first half of tonight.

Another cool day for us on Friday with highs in the low 60’s, a few scattered showers will be possible but the wind will begin to pick up as we progress through Friday afternoon. Father’s Day weekend looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 70’s however, Father’s Day itself will bring a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Next week we look to keep our temperatures in the 70’s to near 80, but the first half of the week looks to remain unsettled until we see some sunshine heading into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Rob