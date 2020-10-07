WATCH: Are stimulus checks still a possibility in 2020?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that a tentative recovery from the pandemic recession could falter unless the federal government supplies additional economic support — including direct payments to most U.S. household.
The comments came Tuesday just hours before President Donald Trump halted talks with Democrats over an economic aid package and then tweeted he wanted a standalone deal focused only on $1,200 stimulus checks.
On Wednesday morning, the president tweeted directly at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
Pelosi has regularly said she won’t support standalone stimulus bills.
In his speech to the National Association for Business Economics, Powell asserted that economic support from the government—including expanded unemployment insurance payments, a second round of checks and financial support for small businesses—has, so far, prevented a recessionary “downward spiral” in which job losses would reduce spending, forcing businesses to cut even more jobs.
But the U.S. economy still faces threats, and without further aid, those downward trends could still derail the recovery, Powell said. Trump’s tweet Tuesday offered a more optimistic perspective:
Read the full transcript from Powell’s speech here.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- US postal worker in New Jersey arrested, accused of dumping mail and election ballots
- Dutchess County man pleads guilty to mailing ‘anthrax’ to federal offices in New York
- Your Local Election Headquarters: Congressional District 19
- Warrensburg set for 11th annual garlic festival this Friday
- Your Local Election Headquarters: Assembly District 113