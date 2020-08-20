WATCH LIVE: President Trump to speak at Mariotti Building Products

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Donald Trump made his arrival in Northeast Pennsylvania. He is expected to take the podium for a speech at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge.

The president arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, where he was greeted by a crowd of supporters.

The motorcade traveled through Lackawanna County where hundreds lined Moosic Road hoping to get a glimpse at the president.

We will continue to have team coverage of the president’s visit.



A crowd gathered to watch the president land in Lackawanna County.