US House passes No Ban Act to prevent future travel bans

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday, Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats pushed to prevent future bans on Muslims entering the country.

“We must pass the no ban act to ensure that this authority is never abused again,” Nadler said.

The No Ban Act would limit a president’s power to issue travel bans, as well as change the current immigration law to prohibit discrimination based on religion.

“Advancing this legislation today, we uphold our nation’s founding ideals and we reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law,” Nadler said.

Congressman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) says the actions of the Trump administration should not be repeated.

“Former President Trump was clear about exactly what his policy was: an explicit attempt to keep out as many people from Muslim majority countries as possible,” Cicilline said.

However, Republicans say limiting the power of the commander-in-chief hurts national security.

“The president’s ability to protect against threats, negotiate security protocols and, when necessary, to retaliate against discriminatory actions by other countries, depends on his having this power at his immediate disposal,” Congressman Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) said.

McClintock and Congressman Greg Steube (R-Fla.) say the action would make the U.S more vulnerable.

“The last thing we should be doing as a nation is making it easier for terrorists in Iran, Iraq, Syria and other terrorist harboring nations to travel to the United States,” Steube said.

If signed into law, the secretary of state would need to sign off on any travel restrictions.