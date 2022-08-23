SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory in the democratic primary for U.S. House District 20. He was running against Rostislav Rar, a non-profit immigration attorney.

The newly redrawn 20th Congressional District includes all of Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties and the southern half of Saratoga County.

This was Tonko’s first democratic primary challenger in his congressional career. Tonko has served in the House of Representatives for over 12 years. Rar said his campaign centered around the environment, education, and equality.