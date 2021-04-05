Senate Majority Leader Schumer visits Elmira to promote funding for restaurants in the American Rescue Plan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that New York restaurants are now eligible for their own direct federal pandemic relief. This was all part of the American Rescue Plan that recently went into effect.

Schumer announced that more help is on the way for the Southern Tier economy, but that local restaurants need to apply through the Small Business Administration. Schumer says he is “pushing the Small Business Administration to stand up the new program ASAP.”

Schumer says there is $28 billion in the American Rescue Plan dedicated to restaurants to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every single person in the Southern Tier will benefit from this bill,” said Schumer.

The funding will be made available to restaurant owners who own less than 20 restaurants, which Schumer says will prevent large chains from taking money meant for small businesses.

“Even with 75% capacity rules that started on March 19th, Southern Tier restaurants, their employees, and the overall regional economy still need immediate federal relief to weather COVID because too many of the places we know and love could close without the help, leaving a giant hole in our local economy,” said Senator Schumer. “That is why I fought so hard to make sure this relief bill included a vital ingredient – a restaurants relief fund based on the RESTAURANTS Act– to get our restaurants ‘cooking’ again. Getting federal dollars into the hands of struggling small businesses, like restaurants in the Southern Tier, not only makes sense, but it’s the recipe needed to keep small businesses like the Hill Top Inn Restaurant going.”

Across the Southern Tier, over 12,000 people that work in restaurants and in hospitality lost their jobs due to the local industry’s struggles. Schumer said that with the Southern Tier poised to get a slice of the $28.6 billion dollar federal pot, local restaurants we know and love in Chemung County and across the region can stay open for business, recover, and create opportunities for workers to return to old or new restaurant jobs can emerge. Schumer also said the countless jobs Southern Tier food establishments provide will be less uncertain now that this direct relief is on the way. The owners of Hill Top Inn Restaurant talked about their own pandemic struggles and the fight to keep the doors open along with their hope for the future with this relief package.

In Chemung County, nearly 3,600 jobs were lost at the height of the pandemic, including nearly 2,900 in the leisure and hospitality sector. In a report released by the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA), 54% – over half – of New York restaurants said they likely would not survive the next six months without federal relief. This, compared to 37% of restaurants nationwide, indicates the dire situation of the restaurant industry in New York, Schumer said. NYSRA also estimated from the previously mentioned survey that thousands of restaurants in New York have already been forced to close due to the pandemic.

“This is a critical moment for our Southern Tier food and beverage establishments,” Schumer added. “The SBA must roll up their sleeves ASAP and begin the hard but important work of getting these funds to our Chemung County restaurants.”

More details on Senator Schumer’s new restaurant relief fund appear below:

Grant Maximum – $10 million per restaurant group, $5 million per individual restaurant

Eligible Expenses – Payroll and benefits, mortgage, rent, utilities, maintenance, supplies including protective equipment and cleaning materials, food, operational expenses, covered supplier costs as defined by the SBA under the PPP program, sick leave, and any other expenses deemed essential by the Administrator.

Covered Period – Grants can be spent on eligible expenses from 2/15/20 through 12/31/21 and the Administrator may extend the period through two years from enactment if conditions warrant.

Set Asides – $5 billion of the $28.6 billion total is reserved for restaurants with less than $500,000 in gross receipts in 2019 for the first 60 days of the program. During the initial 21-day period, the administrator will prioritize awarding grants to eligible entities that are owned or controlled by women or Veterans or are socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.

Schumer also briefly discussed other wins for the Southern Tier in the American Rescue Plan. Out of the estimated more than $100 billion headed to New York, the Southern Tier will receive:

· Approximately $842 million in direct payments for more than an estimated 338,000 households in the Southern Tier. An estimated 38,000 households in Chemung County will receive approximately $95 million, an estimated 47,000 households in Tompkins County will receive approximately $117 million, an estimated 22,000 households in Tioga County will receive $55 million, and an estimated 87,000 households in Broome County will receive $218 million.

· More than $334 million in state and local funding directly for the Southern Tier – including over $16.19 million for Chemung County, over $19.82 million for Tompkins County, and over $36.94 million for Broom County.

· More than $161.9 million for institutions of higher education located in the Southern Tier

· Over $11.6 million for Southern Tier transit agencies and over $5.89 for Southern Tier airports

The Southern Tier will also receive a sizable portion of the following funds:

· Medicaid FMAP Increase: $2.7 Billion($2.1 billion already delivered from Schumer pushing President Biden to extend through the end of the calendar year, in addition to approximately 600 million from a targeted enhanced FMAP for home and community-based services from this legislation)

· Amtrak Relief: $1.7 Billion (Relief for Amtrak to help maintain operations and other expenditures during the pandemic, especially in New York.)

· Airline Payroll Support Program Enhancement: $15 Billion (The CARES Act Airline Payroll Support Program which will save thousands of New York airline and airline contractor jobs by keeping workers on payroll without furloughs or reducing pay rates and benefits until March 31, 2021 New York will receive sizable share of these funds.)

· Child Care and Help for NY Families: $5.3 Billion

· Enhanced Unemployment Benefits for NYers: $21.7 Billion

· New Covid-19 Vaccine Procurement and Testing: $4 Billion

· Small Business, Restaurant, and Live Venue Relief: $57.8 Billion

· Broadband Connectivity: $632 Million

Schumer was also joined by Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, Chemung County Chamber President Kamala Keeley, and the owners of the Hilltop Inn.