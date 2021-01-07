Scott: Trump ‘should resign or be removed from office’; Vermont officials react to DC crisis

Washington-DC

by: Abi Caswell

Posted: / Updated:

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn’t think the president should be in office. Scott also praised Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to break ranks with his party and vote to convict Trump. Scott has been a frequent critic of the president. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, took to Twitter to make a statement about the riots that broke out at the U.S. Capitol. His statement included him calling President Trump to resign, or be removed from office.

“President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress” stated Gov. Scott.

“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event” Gov. Scott stated.

Bernie Sanders also blamed Trump for riots that happened on Wednesday night.

Senator Leahy tweeted earlier to let people know that him and other senators were safe and that they hope to continue the certification of the 2020 election for President-elect Joe Biden.

Rep. Welch posted a video on twitter giving his thoughts on the violent riots.

“Today is a day that I could have never could have imagined in my service as a member of the U.S. House,” Welch stated in the video. “That mob had a leader, and that mod had an objective. That leader, make no mistake, was President Donald J. Trump.”

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report