Rochester man with alleged role in Capitol riots back in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man charged for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots will be back in court for arraignment on Tuesday.

Dominic Pezzola was arrested in January. He’s accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pezzola is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and restricted buildings or grounds. If convicted, Pezzola faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He was taken into custody in Rochester, but is currently being held in Washington D.C.