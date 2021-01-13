Capital Region responds to president’s second impeachment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. House of Representatives held an impeachment vote today after the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week. This impeachment comes just a little over a year after President Trump’s first impeachment.

“The big difference that happened this time is that when President Trump was impeached the first time over soliciting Ukraine to interfere in the election, it was all democrats that voted in favor of impeachment,” explained Christopher Mann, Skidmore Assistant Professor of Political Science.” This time it included 10 Republicans, most notably Liz Cheney who is number 3 in the Republican Party in the house and then close to home, John Katko, who is a Republican who represents the Syracuse area.”

Local democratic Congressmen Paul Tonko and Antonio Delgado voted to impeach the president, while republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik did not. Since a majority of the representatives chose impeachment, the next step in the process will be held in the senate.

“The Senate will take it up in a trial,” said Mann. “And there is a set of procedures that they have to follow. One of the important things about that that is that it preempts or precludes any other business. It has to do the impeachment trial and only the impeachment trial, and this is causing concern about getting president-elect Biden’s cabinet officials in place for a transition next week particularly around national security.”

At this point, not only could President Trump be potentially removed from office, but he could possibly be banned from running for office in the future if convicted in the senate. Never in American history has a president been convicted after being impeached.

“In the shorter term—which is interesting if the senate holds to its schedule, is going to bleed into the Biden Administration and the first couple of weeks at least of a new congress and a new president,” explained Carl Bon Tempo, Associate Professor of History at UAlbany. “So there is no clean ending to this. And sometimes in cases like with Nixon and Clinton, for sure we had a clearly definitive ending, right? I don’t think we are going to see that.”