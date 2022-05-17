BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Joe Biden will be in Buffalo Tuesday to speak with families of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting that killed 10 people at grocery store.

Biden is expected to visit the Tops Friendly Market location on Jefferson Avenue and give a speech at the Delevan Grider Community Center. Photos from his trip will be included here.

News 4 is continuing to learn more about the victims of this tragedy. You can find information about each of them here.

Latest news on the Buffalo mass shooting

President Biden leaves from White House

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House as they head for Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House as they head for Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: U.S. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to Marine One on the South Lawn as they depart the White House for Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A US Secret Service agent keeps watch as the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden leave the White House aboard Marine One on May 17, 2022 (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Marine One, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on board, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden boards Air Force One

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 17, 2022. – The President and first lady Jill Biden head to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, first responders and the families of victims of a mass shooting that left 10 people dead and three wounded. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Washington, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden arrives at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden disembark Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Marine One to board Air Force One at Washington, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by NY Gov Kathy Hochul as they arrive at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden visits memorial at Tops Friendly Market

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a memorial across the street from the TOPS Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

US President Joe Biden (R) and US First Lady Jill Biden (2R) look on as New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) read a note at a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul looks at a memorial at the scene of a shooting at a supermarket as she pays respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

From left, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., President Joe Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walk together as they visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden visits the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. is second from left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Watch our live coverage of Biden’s visit here.