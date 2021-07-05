New Jersey man arrested, charged after crash into Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the U.S. Park Police, 38-year-old New Jersey Man Jack Joseph Dessin was arrested after his vehicle crashed into the Washington Monument. Dessin was charged for assault with a dangerous weapon along with the destruction of government property on Saturday.

Park Police arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. in response to a pedestrian-involved collision. Police say Dessin drove in the direction of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk near the Washington Monument and struck the security barrier just outside the southeast quadrant. No pedestrians were injured during this incident.

Dessin was expected to make an appearance in federal court on Monday to answer the charges.

