Motorists may feel pain at the pump following Saudi Arabia oil attacks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Americans are feeling the pain at the pump this week. AAA says prices went up because of the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil plants and warn they could continue to fluctuate.

The effects of the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are being felt here at home- driving up gas prices at pumps all over the country. AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says she’s been watching it fluctuate all week.

“So if you’ve gone to the pump in the past few days, you may have noticed the prices are rising,” Casselano said. “Crude oil prices are definitely getting more expensive they’re about $8.00 or $9.00 more a barrel than they were last week.”

On Saturday – a Saudi oil processing plant and another oil field were attacked from the air- knocking out almost half of its capacity.

AAA says how long the facilities are down in Saudi Arabia could impact how long prices at the pump stay up. But the White House says U.S. drivers shouldn’t be worried.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette says they have things under control due to the amount of oil he says we are producing right here in the United States.

‘In 2019, we’re going to produce approximately 13 million barrels per day and in 2020 that’s going to jump to roughly 13.5 million barrels per day,” Brouillette said.

AAA says the next few days will be telling how high crude oil will go and in turn how high gas prices will go.