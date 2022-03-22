WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe on Wednesday where he will meet with several world leaders this week.

The critical meetings come as Russian forces continue to bombard the Ukrainian people and show no signs of backing off.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are hoping President Biden’s trip to Europe results in more help for Ukraine.

Democratic senators Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, say it’s vital that NATO leaders unite behind more aggressive sanctions.

“There are more things we can do,” said Sen. Warner. “I think we ought to sanction the whole Russian parliament.”

“They ain’t seen nothing yet, it’s going to get much worse for Putin and the Russia economy,” said Brown.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn joined a bipartisan group of senators in Poland over the weekend.

“A very dangerous but an important time and I think the President’s presence in Brussels and Poland is a right step,” said Cornyn.

He says world leaders need to find a way to safely deliver billions in aid.

While in Brussels on Thursday, President Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit and meet with European allies. The white house is promising to announce more aid and new sanctions.

National Security Council Advisor Jake Sullivan says leaders will also work to reduce Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and discuss potential consequences for countries — like China — that may decide to help Russia.

After Brussels the President will also stop in Poland to meet with their president and U.S. troops.