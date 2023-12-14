WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Today marks 11 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school and some lawmakers are again calling for more gun safety measures.

But any movement on this issue of gun safety or restrictions is unlikely given the makeup of Congress.

Some lawmakers in Washington say the country still hasn’t learned lessons from Sandy Hook.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says, “The country said we must never allow it to happen, but this year alone there have been 635 mass shootings in the United States of America.”

Democrats and the Biden administration say a renewed assault weapons ban is needed.

“I am absolutely in favor of the Second Amendment, and I am also in favor of an assault weapons ban, a universal background check,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

But Republicans say that’s not the answer.

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance says, “They seem to be saying let’s impose a new set of legal standards on law abiding gun owners. And as a law-abiding gun owner, I just don’t think that makes any sense.”

Last year, Congress passed its most substantial bipartisan gun safety legislation in years. It toughened background checks for young buyers, beefed up red flag laws, and put more money into mental health services but Democrats say more needs to happen.

“We are ready willing and able to find bipartisan common ground with our Republican colleagues on any issue including gun safety legislation in order to improve the quality of life of everyday Americans,” Jeffries said.

But new restrictions on gun ownership remain unlikely especially with a closely divided Congress heading into an election year.

The White House also says states can do more and rely less on the federal government to make changes when it comes to gun safety regulation.