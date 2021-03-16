IRS creates ‘stimulus tracker’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Some Americans have already received their stimulus checks, while others are still waiting. The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website is now live, tracking payments and showing eligible recipients the status of their stimulus check and when it’s supposed to arrive.

How it works:

Go to IRS.gov and search “Get My Payment” Fill out personal information (social security number and address) The website will provide a date for when the stimulus check will arrive

Justin Richards from Northampton tested the stimulus tracker. “March 17, 2021. So three days. That’s awesome. It doesn’t tell me how much the payment is because it varies from household to household,” Richards said. “My wife and my daughter and I are looking to invest in our first home so it’s very good timing for us.”

Before you submit your private information, make sure you are at the correct website, which you can find here.

The IRS website shows the scheduled deposit date for your check. For example: “We scheduled your payment to be deposited on March 17, 2021, to the bank account below.”

A note on the website says, “If you don’t see your payment credited to your account, check with your bank to verify they received it. We will mail you a letter with additional information on this payment.”

The IRS will be issuing the stimulus check payments through 2021. You should check back on Get My Payment for updates.