GOP police reform bill ready for Senate floor, Democrats vow to stop it

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is eager to bring his police reform bill to the Senate floor. But a debate has already started – before the bill even gets there.

“If your goal, if your objective is to solve the issue of police reform and not campaign on the issue of police reform, the way you do that is by coming to the table,” Scott said Tuesday.

He urged Senate Democrats to get on board so they can get a bill to the president’s desk before the Fourth of July.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Scott’s bill doesn’t do enough to address the police reforms that protesters nationwide are calling for.

“It is a cul-de-sac,” Schumer said.

Senate Democrats want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to instead take up the Democratic bill, which should pass the House later this week.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said the Senate should work toward a compromise with Democrats before it votes on the Republican plan.

“I think that Tim Scott, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and others oughta sit down in the Senate and work out the differences in those two bills before there’s a vote,” Clyburn said Tuesday.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) warned that if Republicans don’t come to the table, “we will be here again.”

Democrats said they’ll vote Wednesday to block Scott’s bill from advancing in the Senate.

“This isn’t finished until they say it’s over. But if they won’t even start it, that tells me that this is already over,” Scott said.

McConnell said he will try to pass Scott’s bill again if Democrats succeed in blocking it.

