Gillibrand pushing for lower drug prices

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR) — With the cost of prescription drugs still high for many people, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Syracuse to call for sweeping new legislation to lower them.

The senator made her pitch at the Eastwood Community Center this afternoon. She called for a package of three bills to bring prices down and ensure people can access the medicine they need. “It would make a huge difference, it would change and the country would save $500 billion over 10 years just in the Medicare change alone,” Gillibrand said.

This push comes as democrats try to pass legislation to make both health care and prescription drugs more affordable.

