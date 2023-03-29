WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation held its first briefing for lawmakers in Washington on the investigation into its possible role in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash.

Shahed Hussain, the owner of the limo company involved, was a longtime FBI informant. Both republican and democratic lawmakers have been looking into whether Shahed’s role with the FBI impacted the charges against his family.

His son, Nauman Hussain, operated the limo company. He initially reached a plea deal that would have allowed him to avoid prison time, but the agreement was rejected by a different judge in September 2022. The case is now expected to go to trial in May.