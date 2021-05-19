FBI arrests Western New Yorkers over US Capitol riots

A tipster called the FBI after overhearing him talk about it at a dentist’s office, legal papers state

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — Over the past two days, federal agents have arrested several more New Yorkers for their alleged involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Daniel Warmus, of Alden, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, intent to disrupt official government business, and violent entry. Each charge is a misdemeanor.

Early Tuesday morning, the FBI raided an apartment in Alden in the 11000 block of Genesee Street with flash grenades. The statement of facts alleges that on January 12, the FBI got a tip that Warmus breached the Capitol grounds during the insurrection.

The tipster indicated that Warmus was heard talking about his experience while at a dentist’s office. “Specifically, the tipster reported that a police officer told Warmus to leave the building, but Warmis refused to leave,” the statement of facts alleges. “Warmus also played a video he had taken inside the Capitol Building at the dentist’s office.”

Warmus is the registered agent for Worm-a-Fix Automotive in Orchard Park, the report states. FBI agents surveilled the business on multiple occasions and observed a blue truck registered to Warmus parked during business hours.

The FBI obtained security footage that they believe shows Warmus—wearing a dark sweatshirt with the phrase “CNN is fake news” and a dark hat reading “Trump 2020”—entering the Capitol Building at about 2:17 p.m. through the Senate Wing doors.

The statement of facts alleges Warmus pulled away from an officer who grabbed him by his backpack and walked away. The FBI served a search warrant on Verizon to access Warmus’s cell phone records, which showed his phone number had utilized a cell site in the geographic area of the Capitol.

Several more were arrested on Wednesday morning and are scheduled to appear in court later in the day:

John Juran

Traci Sunstrom

William M. Sywak

William J. Sywak

William M. Sywak and his son, William J. Sywak, are accused of the following crimes:

Knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parading on Capitol grounds

Juran was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Sunstrom was charged with:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Three others from Western New York were arrested and charged for alleged participation in the January 6 attack are Peter Harding of Cheektowaga, Thomas Sibick of Amherst, and Dominic Pezzola of Rochester.