Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition

Washington-DC

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday as investors were encouraged by the latest progress on developing coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin.

Traders were also encouraged by news that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary.

The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.4%, to trade just over 30,000 late Tuesday morning.

The S&P 500 index, which has a far greater impact on 401(k) accounts than the Dow, rose 1.3%.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report