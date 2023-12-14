WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Thursday, on the steps of the Capitol building, House Democrats reflected on the 11 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and the remaining need for gun violence prevention.

“We will not rest until we end the gun violence epidemic in the United States of America,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said.

Jeffries says his party is ready to make necessary changes to protect Americans.

“But extreme MAGA Republicans are standing in the way,” Jeffries said.

In 2022, Everytown says there were 635 mass shootings in the country. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) is demanding action to keep kids safe.

“It should be something that we are putting on the floor and taking a vote on so that the American people know where we stand on gun violence,” Hayes said.

Some Republicans recognize the problem with gun violence in the country, but say Democrats and the president are not getting to the root of the issue.