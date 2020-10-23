Dems and Trump trade blame for COVID-19 failures as election nears

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Arguing President Donald Trump has and continues to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats say it’s time to vote him out of office.

“We’re opening up our country. We’ve learned and studied and understand the disease,” Trump said Thursday during the final presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. “It will go away…”

Democrats say Trump’s attitude demonstrates that he’s not taking the crisis seriously and not offering solutions.

“Donald Trump has simply said to American workers, ‘Sorry, you’re on your own,'” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said. “For the ones who are still working, the essential workers, the grocery store worker, the bus driver, the hospital worker, they go home every night worried they’ve been exposed the virus.”

Brown was joined in a virtual press conference Friday by union leaders who fault Trump for the virus’ negative effects on the economy.

“Eight million people fallen into poverty at this time,” Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants said. “Half of my union on furlough with no health care right now.”

The virus has killed more than 220,000 Americans and infections are surging in many parts of the country.

“It just didn’t have to be this bad,” Brown said, blaming the president and Republicans for stalling vital resources.

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley said the president has done his part, “trying to get trillions of dollars into the economy.” He said it is Democrats who want to keep the country closed.

“That would irrevocably damage our economy,” Gidley argued.

The White House says Democrats who control the U.S. House are at fault for the failure to pass another coronavirus relief package, saying they just want to score political points.

“(House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to approve anything because she wants to have some victories on a date called Nov. 3,” Trump said during the debate.

“She’s making it harder by not budging,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued.

Still, the White House and Pelosi, D-Calif., insist they are continuing to negotiate and are inching closer to a deal.