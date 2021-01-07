Democratic leader Schumer joins in calls for Cabinet to oust Trump after mob storms US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) – Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger also called for the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Kinzinger made the remarks Thursday in a video posted to Twitter.

Kinzinger says, “the president is unfit. And the president is unwell.”

He went on to say Trump “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Crist, who serves the Tampa Bay area, called for the 25th Amendment to be used Wednesday.

“There’s a provision in the 25th Amendment that will allow for the removal of a president under exigent circumstances. If this isn’t that, I don’t know what is,” he said in an interview with 8 On Your Side’s Keith Cate.

Shortly after speaking to WFLA, Crist tweeted, “It’s time to remove the president.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.