Congressman Neal, Mayor Sarno discuss American Rescue Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno discussed the American Rescue Plan and its importance to the city of Springfield Thursday morning.

The news conference took place at Springfield City Hall at 10 a.m.

On March 11, President Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The plan provided economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per person and $1,400 for each of their qualifying dependents claimed on their tax return.

Massachusetts families and communities have started to receive resources including vaccine rollout, direct financial assistance to individuals and families, money for school districts to assist school reopening, and funding support for small businesses. The new plan will also address food insecurity with increases to the hunger prevention programs SNAP and WIC.

Massachusetts can expect to receive:

$5.3 billion in state fiscal relief

$2.6 billion in local fiscal relief

More than $1.897 billion in relief for Massachusetts K-12 schools

Economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per person for more than 3,925,800 adults and 1,331,400 children. This is 78% of all adults in the state and 73% of all children in the state;

Additional relief of up to $1,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit to the families of 1,105,000 children, lifting 55,000 Massachusetts children out of poverty

Additional relief of up to nearly $1,000 through the Earned Income Tax Credit for 294,000 childless Massachusetts workers, including many on the frontline

Marketplace health insurance premiums are $1,011 lower per month for a 60-year old Massachusetts couple earning $75,000 per year

According to Mass.gov a portion of the American Rescue Plan provides additional support for Medicaid home and community-based services during the COVID-19 emergency by providing a 10% increase in federal funding for a one-year period from April 1 to March 31, 2022.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have not yet provided details on how the funding will be distributed or the allowable criteria.