WASHINGTON (The Hill) — Pres. Joe Biden’s approval rating among younger generations of Americans has declined, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday. The new poll found that Biden’s approval rating among millennials and Generation Z respondents had dropped nearly 20 points since the beginning of his presidency.

Forty-one percent of millennial respondents said they approve of Biden’s job as president, a 19-point decline from 60% of respondents who approved of his job as president through the months of January and June 2021, his first months in the White House. Thirty-nine percent of Generation Z respondents said they approve of the job Biden has done as president, a 21-point decline from 60% of respondents who approved of Biden’s handling of the job when he first took office.

Twenty-seven percent of millennial respondents who identify as Democrats approve of the job Biden has done as president, while 53% of independents and 20% of Republicans surveyed also approve of Biden’s job as president. Sixty-seven percent of respondents who are Black approve of Biden’s job performance as president, seeing a 20-point decline from the 87% of respondents who approved of his job as president when he first took office.

Along party lines, 30% of Generation Z respondents who identify as Democrats said they approve of Biden’s job as president, while 52% of independents and 18% of Republicans surveyed agreed, according to the poll. According to the poll, 52% of Hispanic respondents and 35% of white respondents also approve of the job Biden is doing as president.

There was also a difference based on respondents’ education level. Forty-seven percent of those who are college-educated said they approve of the job Biden has done as president, while 37% of respondents who have high school/GED degrees or less agree, the poll said.

The Gallup poll was made up of responses from 8,000 eligible respondents during the three periods in which the survey was conducted.