WATCH LIVE: Baker, other governors to talk vaccine efforts with Biden

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to join a group of governors to meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday to discuss ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible to continue the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s basically to talk about how to reach and deliver vaccines to either folks that are part of what we would call the hesitant community or folks who are part of communities that are just hard to reach and need more help to get vaccinated,” the Republican told reporters during a stop Monday at a community health center vaccination clinic in Quincy.

Baker said the state continues to make progress and by the end of the week more than 3 million people in Massachusetts will be fully vaccinate.

He said the goal continues to be to have more than 4 million adults in the state fully vaccinated by the beginning of June. The state has a population of about 7 million.

Persuading stragglers could be the toughest job now that the first crush of those eager to get the vaccine is winding down. To help encourage those still on the fence, all of the state’s mass vaccinations and most pharmacies are now offering vaccines to those who walk in, whether or not they have an appointment.