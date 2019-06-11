Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
Top Stories
6th Annual Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival
White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan
RISSE Together community playground breaks ground
GOP lawmakers create hurdles for citizen ballot initiatives
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Washington-DC
Democrats decry Trump’s deportation plan
Supreme Court issues first of 4 gerrymandering rulings
PAVE Act introduced to increase election security
Trump announces new health insurance rules
Lawmakers want firm protections for non-citizen veterans
More Washington-DC Headlines
Republicans and Democrats at odds on overtime pay
Governors meet with Trump to talk workforce development, criminal justice reform
‘Miranda’s Law’ aims to keep unsafe school bus drivers off the road
Trucker shortage prompts reform suggestions
Republicans, Democrats split on how to handle migrant housing
Senator takes aim at sanctuary cities, proposes cutting federal funds
Senators spar over southern border crisis solution
Italian tech company promises $26M investment in Ohio
Efforts underway to end immunity for gun manufacturers
Revived push would allow food stamp recipients to spend benefits on vitamins
Download our news app