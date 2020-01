ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Before the New Year’s Eve fireworks and parties even started, Albany County Sheriff’s deputies already had one man in handcuffs. Sergeant Matthew Nash says the SUV’s driver tested at nearly double the legal blood alcohol limit after crashing into a guard rail.

"The possibility is there that he could have gone onto someone’s lawn, crossed over their lawn into their house, he could have hit someone’s car head-on if he had swerved in the other direction, so this could have ended quite differently," Sgt. Nash explains to NEWS10'S Mikhaela Singleton.